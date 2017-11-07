Knesset discusses shell shock combat victims

The Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense committee held a hearing entitled "the state abandons Shell Shock victims."

During the discussion MK Zehava Galon(Meretz) discussed the bureaucratic hurdles facing shell shock and post trauma victims as they are forced to prove their inability to function normally. She also mentioned that there are few support groups for victims and the government is not involved in their support.

MK Anat Barko(Likud) declared that US army figures maintain that 16% of combat soldiers are shell shocked while only 3% receive recognition in Israel. Thus there are many people coping their entire lives with these traumas without any treatment or support from those who sent them to war.

Representatives of combat trauma associations said that every combat soldier needs to go through a process in order to return to normal life and then most of them will not require additional treatment.