17:10 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 Name of woman stabbed to death in Beersheva released It was released for publication that 41-year-old Marina Luginov is the woman who was stabbed to death in her home in Beersheva. Her boyfriend, Sergei Zimbel, was arrested on suspicion of having murdered her and the court extended his remand by ten days.