16:43 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 4 injured, 1 critically, in road accident near Oranit Four people were injured, one critically, in an accident between two cars near the Samarian community of Oranit. MDA paramedics are providing treatment for the injured people at the scene.