Hotovely:Palestinian leadership abusing Gaza population

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely participate Tuesday in the meeting between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

At the meeting the Gaza issue arose and Hotovely said that the Palestinian leadership is abusing and maltreating the population of Gaza.

Hotovely said that "this is the price the population is forced to pay when a terror organization controls it. Israel has learnt the lesson from Gaza and we are not willing to have a second Gaza."

Hotovely also raised the issue of Irish support of anti-Israel associations like "Al-Haq" and also demanded that they stop funding organizations which act to delegitimize Israel. She also demanded that the Irish government condemn Palestinian incitement and support of terrorists and not just submit demands on Israel.

-------