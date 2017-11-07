PM: Europeans are ignoring the heart of the conflict

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu expressed his dissatisfaction with the traditional stance of Ireland on the Israeli-Palestinian Authority conflict when he hosted Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Tuesday. Netanyahu cited the Dublin government for not condemning the PA for incitement and glorification of terrorists, and asked his visitor why Ireland is helping organizations calling for the destruction of Israel.

Among the messages conveyed by Netanyahu at the meeting, he noted that many European countries ignore the core problem of the conflict - the refusal of the PA to recognize the Jewish state.