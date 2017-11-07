Defense Ministry: 4,649 being treated for shell shock

Deputy Director-General of the Ministry of Defense Hezi Mashita, who heads the ministry's rehabilitation branch, told the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Tuesday that the branch is currently providing unique treatment for 4,649 disabled veterans of the Israel Defense Forces who are suffering from the shell-shock variety of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The retired brigadier general said 143 soldiers wounded in 2014's Protective Edge counter-terror operation in Gaza are being treated for PTSD.