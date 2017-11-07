Cut 6 train stations, 50 minutes between TA and south

Mayors and regional-council chairs from Ashdod southward wrote a letter to Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz on Monday, asking him to get rid of six stops in four localities between Ashdod and Tel Aviv as a way of cutting the time of the trip by 50 minutes, according to Yediot Ahronot.

Katz says he has instructed Israel Railways to consider fast trains between Ashkelon, Ashdod and Tel Aviv in the morning and evening. The railroad said the addition of a fourth line in Tel Aviv should ease a bottleneck that's slowing things down.