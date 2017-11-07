A girl about the age of one was stung Tuesday by a creature, possibly a yellow scorpion, in the Arad area.
The Magen David Adom emergency service treated her and took her to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva' in serious condition.
News BriefsTamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17
Baby in serious condition after sting
