Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 Do the non-orthodox actually want to pray at the Kotel? Read more A man praying at the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem on the 17th of Tammuz discovers the mixed-gender prayer area is completely empty. He asks, "Where are the Reform worshippers?"