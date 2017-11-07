(AFP) Syrian rebels said on Tuesday they have shot down a Syrian army plane in the area where a cease-fire had been declared.
A truce went into effect on Sunday in areas near Syria's borders with Israel and Jordan.
Syrian rebels: We downed regime plane in truce area
