Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17
Will cabinet approve massive building plan for PA cities?
Ministers are scheduled to decide Wednesday on the "Qalqiliya Plan" to cede Israeli-controlled land to Palestinian Authority cities, specifically permitting massive expansion of a PA city near the 1949 Armistice Line.