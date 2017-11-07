Final OK: Healthy diet for afternoon care this year

The Knesset Labor, Welfare and Health Committee has approved regulations submitted by the Health Ministry, according to which high-quality food will be served to meet the nutritional and health needs of children in afternoon care starting this school year.

Among other things, children aged 3 to 5 are given a serving rich in protein (chicken breast, baked schnitzel, etc.), a half to three quarters of a cup (depending on age) of whole grains and legumes (rice, couscous, lentils, etc.), half a cup of vegetables and half a fruit unit. In addition, a vegetarian meal will be available. Ages 6 to 10 will receive a similar menu, but with larger weights and quantities.