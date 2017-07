11:48 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 Netanyahu attorney questioned again in submarine case David Shamron, who serves as an attorney to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and represents the ThyssenKrupp company, is being questioned on Tuesday on allegations of impropriety in Israel's purchase of submarines from the company.



Shimron was taken for questioning on Monday - and was released to house arrest when the interrogation was finished.