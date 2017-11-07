Cornerstone for synagogue in memory of Hatuel family

A ceremony was held this week to lay the cornerstone for the synagogue and public buildings in Karmei Katif in the Lachish region of southern Israel. The synagogue will perpetuate the memory of Tali Hatuel and her daughters, who were murdered by terrorists in May of 2004 near Gush Katif.

Tali's husband David mentioned that Tali was an involved partner in the construction of the synagogue in Katif, and therefore it is a kind of "closing of the circle" in perpetuating her name through the new synagogue.