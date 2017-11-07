Nine people suffered lightly from smoke inhalation as a result of a fire that caused heavy damage to two apartments in the Sharon-area community of Avnei Hefetz.
The Magen David Adom emergency service took them to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba.
Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17
Avnei Hefetz: 9 suffer from smoke inhalation
