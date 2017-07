10:32 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 Bathing banned at Givat Aliya Beach in Tel Aviv The Health Ministry has announced that the Givat Aliya beach in Tel Aviv-Jaffa is dangerous for bathing until further notice due to contamination found in sea-water samples. ► ◄ Last Briefs