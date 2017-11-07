Jordan: Israeli politicians are deluding themselves

Jordanian Information Minister Mohammad Al-Momani said Tuesday, "We believe that any Israeli rapprochement with an Arab state cannot be an alternative to a just solution to the root of the conflict, which is the Palestinian issue," according to Yediot Ahronot.

Interviewed by the Al-Ghad newspaper, the government spokesman said, "The solution is to implement the decisions of the international institutions and the Arab peace initiative, which will give Israel natural relations with its environment, and whoever thinks differently among Israeli politicians or the circle of decision-makers in the world has illusions."