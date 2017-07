09:29 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 Abraham bought the Cave of Machpela. Is it still relevant? Read more Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu found it fitting to remind the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization of Abraham's acquisition of the Cave of Machpela, but is that discourse relevant today? ► ◄ Last Briefs