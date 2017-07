09:26 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 Trump envoy prays at Western Wall for release of Goldin, Shaul Read more White House envoy Jason Greenblatt prays at Western Wall ahead of the Fast of the 17th of Tammuz and includes a prayer for the return Israelis held by Hamas. ► ◄ Last Briefs