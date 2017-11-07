Chicago Dyke March story reporter pulled from reporting

(JTA) — Gretchen Rachel Hammond, the first to report that three women were kicked out of the Chicago Dyke March, an LGBT parade on June 24, for carrying rainbow flags emblazoned with Jewish stars, has been moved full-time to the sales desk of the Windy City Times, a Chicago LGBT newspaper, as of Monday.

An award-winning reporter, Hammond confirmed that she is no longer reporting for the paper, but declined to say whether she was moved because of her coverage of the Dyke March. The paper’s publisher, Tracy Baim, confirmed that Hammond had been moved, but would not elaborate. Regarding the Windy City Times’ coverage of the Dyke March, Baim said the paper’s editors “stand by our reporting by Gretchen and our other reporters on that story.”