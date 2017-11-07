Report: Shiloach Jews build a wall around their homes

Jewish residents have started to build a two-meter-high wall to separate their homes from Arab homes in the Baten al-Hawa area of ​​the contestes Shiloach (Silwan in Arabic) neighborhood just south of the Old City of Jerusalem, setting off a riot, according to Israel Defense Forces Radio.

The fence runs through alleys half a meter wide between the houses, and under the building called the synagogue, and surrounds a small courtyard below the building. It is an area the Supreme Court has decided belongs to Jews, but the many files relating to the area are still being handled by the courts, and therefore it is not yet clear whether the construction of the fence is legal.