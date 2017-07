08:12 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 Knesset bloc unveils peace plan: Palestinian Arab surrender Read more A Middle East Forum event cheers the launch of the Knesset Victory Caucus: "The US needs to say to Israel, ‘Convince the Palestinians they lost.''' ► ◄ Last Briefs