  Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17

New Labor chairman: Getting calls from all the camps

Newly-elected Chairman Avi Gabbay of the Labor Party spoke Tuesday morning with journalists as he left his home.

Gabbay said, "I'm getting calls from all the camps, even haredim, even from Likud voters, who see new hope today."

