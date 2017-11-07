Newly-elected Chairman Avi Gabbay of the Labor Party spoke Tuesday morning with journalists as he left his home.
Gabbay said, "I'm getting calls from all the camps, even haredim, even from Likud voters, who see new hope today."
News BriefsTamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17
New Labor chairman: Getting calls from all the camps
