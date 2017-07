07:38 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 Tamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17 Rocks thrown during prayer by 1,000 at Joshua's Tomb About a thousand Jewish worshipers entered the Tomb of biblical Joshua in Samaria on Monday evening. The visit was secured by police, Border Police and the Israel Defense Forces. During the prayer, rocks were thrown at the security forces, who responded with stun grenades. There were no casualties. ► ◄ Last Briefs