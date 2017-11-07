U.S. proposes new UN sanctions on North Korea

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley aims to put to a vote within weeks a UN Security Council resolution to impose stronger sanctions on North Korea over its long-range ballistic missile test, several senior UN diplomats said Monday, according to Reuters.

U.S. officials confirmed last week that North Korea successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, noting the ballistic missile flew longer than any North Korean missile test conducted by the regime to date.