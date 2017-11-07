Donald Trump Jr. has hired a lawyer to represent him in Russia-related investigations, his office and the lawyer said on Monday.
Trump Jr. hired New York lawyer Alan Futerfas, who specializes in criminal defense, according to Reuters.
News BriefsTamuz 17, 5777 , 11/07/17
Trump's son hires lawyer
