A 50-year-old woman was found dead on Monday night after being stabbed in Be'er Sheva. Paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced her dead. The woman’s partner was arrested on suspicion of involvement in her death.

In a separate incident in the city of Sderot, a 52-year-woman was found dead in an apartment in the city after a 62-year-old man called the police and informed them of her death. The man was arrested for questioning.