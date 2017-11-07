01:43
Two men drown in Netanya beach

A man drowned at the Sironit Beach in Netanya on Monday night, suffering moderate injuries. He was treated by United Hatzalah paramedics.

In addition, a search is ongoing for another man, who apparently also drowned at the same beach.

