Avi Naim, head of the Beit Aryeh council, responded on Monday evening to the election of former minister Avi Gabbay as chairman of the Labor party.

“Tonight there was a sensation in the Labor party which elected a new and young candidate who promised a refreshing leadership that would take over the country's leadership,” said Naim.

“But Avi Gabbay has no chance. He may have been elected to lead, but the other candidates lost more than he won.