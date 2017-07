Residents of the neighborhood of Netiv Ha’Avot in Gush Etzion, 16 of whose homes are expected to be demolished by March 2018 following a ruling by the Supreme Court, attended a meeting of the Jewish Home faction on Monday.

The residents asked the Knesset members and ministers to act to cancel the planned demolition, or at least to postpone it and allow them to build alternative homes that would be habitable.