A car fell into a water reservoir near Or Akiva on Monday evening.
Magen David Adom paramedics treated the driver, who was moderately injured, and evacuated him to the Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera.
23:45
Reported
Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17
Car falls into water reservoir near Or Akiva
