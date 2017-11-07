23:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17 Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17 Car falls into water reservoir near Or Akiva A car fell into a water reservoir near Or Akiva on Monday evening. Magen David Adom paramedics treated the driver, who was moderately injured, and evacuated him to the Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera. ► ◄ Last Briefs