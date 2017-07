23:15 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17 Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17 Gabbay: Labor members want change The Labor party's elected chairman, Avi Gabbay, gave his victory speech on Monday evening. "The Labor party today expressed a change that reflects the entire people. The Labor party has chosen a new path: Party members, your voices have been heard, you have expressed your desire for a new leadership and here I am," Gabbay said. Full Story ► ◄ Last Briefs