22:14 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17 Gabbay to Peretz: I see you as a central partner Member of Knesset Amir Peretz and the Labor Party's newly-elected chairman, Avi Gabai, spoke a short time ago on the phone. Peretz congratulated Gabbay on his victory, and the new chairman replied, "I see you as a key partner in the mission: replacing the Netanyahu government."