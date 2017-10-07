Livni: Labor must now expand its ranks

Member of Knesset Tzipi Livni, whose Hatenua' Party is a partner with Labor in the Zionist Union, has welcomed the election of Avi Gabbay as Labor Party chairman.

Livni said, "The joint task before us now is to create a renewed and genuine hope for replacing the government and to offer a different, better path for Israel and its citizens." She added, "Now that the Labor Party has completed its democratic process, we must turn to the public and expand the ranks into a large bloc that will be an address to that great community in Israel, who believes in our path and aspires to replace the government and its path."