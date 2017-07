Former Labor Party chairwoman Shelly Yechimovich has called the election of Avi Gabbay as Labor chairman "an amazing and moving achievement that attests to the fact that the Labor Party is a vibrant, wise and democratic party that can serve as a model for the political system in Israel."

Yechimovich continued, "We have won a party chairman whose hands are clean, [and] is courageous and extraordinary in his qualifications, and tomorrow we will get up for a morning of hope."