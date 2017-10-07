PM will be asked about his involvement in sub purchase

The police are expected to ask Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to summon Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to tell investigators about his level of involvement in the purchase of submarines from German company ThyssenKrupp.

Netanyahu will be asked about the involvement of his attorney David Shimron, a ThyssenKrupp representative, at the time Netanyahu was promoting the deal. He will also be asked why he nominated Avriel Bar Yosef to head the National Security Council although he apparently knew that Bar Yosef was being probed on suspicion of corruption.