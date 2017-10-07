Rivlin: Hezbollah is getting stronger

President Reuven Rivlin said on Monday evening that the threat on Israel's northern border "is still great." Speaking at an observance to mark the anniversary of the start of the Second Lebanon War in 2006, Rivlin said, "Hezbollah, backed and supported by Iran, is growing stronger, arming itself with weapons aimed at threatening Israeli civilians and carrying out military operations that flagrantly violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701. Under no circumstances will we allow the establishment of Iranian outposts on our borders. The nations of the world must recognize what is happening and understand its possible consequences. Our face, as always, is for quiet. But we have red lines. And if a campaign is imposed upon us, we will defend our lives, our independence, our citizens with courage."

Rivlin concluded, "Our national strength is the source of the strength of Israeli society. Our shared commitment to this home, to this country, is the basis of our strength and it must rise above any debate on a current issue, as sharp as it may be. The understanding that this is our land and that we have no other is the basis on which this state was built, this is the root of our existence."