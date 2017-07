19:19 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17 Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17 Jewish woman's lawyers can’t find neo-Nazi she is suing Read more A notorious neo-Nazi and founder of a far-right extremist site disappears after a Jewish harassment victim launches a lawsuit against him. ► ◄ Last Briefs