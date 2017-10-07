Knesset opens Gan Hayovel terrace

The Knesset inaugurated on Monday the ”Gan Hayovel” terrace, a new place to rest in the Parliament Building which will be open to visitors. The new balcony, on the roof of the Knesset Auditorium, offers a wonderful view of Jerusalem and the Knesset gardens. Some of its benches and canopies are made of recyclable materials, according to the Knesset website. In addition, citrus trees were planted in the balcony, which was named ”Gan Hayovel” (Jubilee Park) because it was opened not long after Israel marked Jerusalem Day and the 50th anniversary of the city`s unification in the Six Day War.

”This garden joins the other nice things that are being done here in the Knesset for those who visit it,” Speaker Edelstein said. ”I hope the calm atmosphere here will seep into the Plenary Hall and that despite the disagreements, we will continue to behave towards each other in a cordial manner.”