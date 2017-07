18:23 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17 Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17 Edelstein: We'd be happy to see Shaked in the Knesset During a Knesset speech by Member of Knesset Miri Regev (Likud) on Monday, Speaker Yoel Yoel Edelstein turned to the minister of culture and sports and took a shot at Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked. Edelstein said, "When you have a chance, tell the justice minister, Knesset Member Shaked, that we will be very happy to see see her sometime in the Knesset." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs