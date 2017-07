Citing the Lebanese news website El-Nashra, Yediot Ahronot reports that a senior Russian military official visited a southern suburb of Beirut and met with Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and other senior officials in the terrorist organization.

They conveyed a message to Nasrallah on behalf of the Russian leadership in which he expressed hope that Hezbollah would play a restricted role in regional fighting in the near future.