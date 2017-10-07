PA: Israel helps terrorists

The Palestinian Authority's Prisoners and Detainees Institute published on Monday a list of Israelis who, they claimed, committed "acts of killing and crimes against the Palestinians and receive financial aid and legal defense by the Israeli government." According to the organization's official statement, many of these names were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for killing Arabs, but served sentences of up to a few years due to pardons and some were even pardoned before entering prison.

At the top of the list were the names of members of the Jewish underground active in the early 1980s. The PA organization stresses that members of the underground received a Bituach Leumi National Insurace Institute benefit during the period of their imprisonment, and that three of them worked in the Prime Minister's Office, while a fourth serves as an advisor to Education Minister Naftali Bennett. The publication was apparently intended to respond to claims in Israel of PA aid to Arab security prisoners convicted of terror attacks against Israelis.