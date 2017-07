16:52 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17 Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17 Spain warned to ‘prepare’ as invader sea landings double Read more The United Nations’ refugee agency warns Spain to prepare for "migrant" increase from North Africa as landings double compared to 2016. ► ◄ Last Briefs