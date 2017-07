16:49 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17 Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17 Nachal Prat closed to hikers due to pollution All the footpaths in Nachal Prat (Wadi Kelt) between Jerusalem and the Dead Sea have been closed to hikers until further notice, following the flow of sewage from the Palestinian Authority's El Bira sewage treatment plant, north of Jerusalem, according to Yediot Ahronot.



The Nature and National Parks Authority reported that the entrance to Ein Mabu'a and Ein Prat was open as usual.