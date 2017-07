16:40 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17 Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17 Bill: Polling stations in nursing homes and hospitals The Knesset Interior Committee has approved for its first reading in the Knesset, a bill by Coalition Chairman David Bitan, which would allow people living in institutions such as old age homes to cast their vote in local council elections a their place of residence. A clause was added that would also allow hospital patients to vote in hospitals. ► ◄ Last Briefs