Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17 Ashdod electrocution victim's name disclosed The boy who was electrocuted Sunday in Ashdod was 14-year-old Ashdod resident Guy Steinfeier. An initial investigation indicates that the boy tried to climb a pole that turned out to be receiving current.