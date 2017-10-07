The boy who was electrocuted Sunday in Ashdod was 14-year-old Ashdod resident Guy Steinfeier.
An initial investigation indicates that the boy tried to climb a pole that turned out to be receiving current.
|
16:26
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17
Ashdod electrocution victim's name disclosed
The boy who was electrocuted Sunday in Ashdod was 14-year-old Ashdod resident Guy Steinfeier.
An initial investigation indicates that the boy tried to climb a pole that turned out to be receiving current.
Last Briefs