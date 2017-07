Head of the Beit El Council head Shai Elon commented on the passing over of MK Yoav Kish (Likud) as head of the National Law Committee.

According to an Arutz Sheva report, Netanyahu made this decision at the last minute due to Kish's advancing of the Beit El Law.

"I call on the Coalition Speaker to retract the rejection," Elon said.

"Is this democracy?"