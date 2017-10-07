The Health Ministry destroyed 85 kilograms of meat at a "Super Dekel" market in Kiryat Arba.
During a Ministry check, meat products were found without a manufacturer's license, which were created and stored in inferior health conditions.
News Briefs
Health Ministry destroys meat at Kiryat Arba market
