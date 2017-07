Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev is presenting the allocation for cultural projects in the Finance Committee.

"We must have cultural justice in Israeli culture," she said in the hearing. "The cake has to be distributed differently - periphery, Arabs, haredim, Judea and Samaria, and disabled persons. Whoever goes to Judea and Samaria and the periphery will get more. No more 'two states for two peoples' - not from a political standpoint and not from a cultural standpoint."