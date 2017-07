12:10 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17 Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17 Police ask for help in finding missing Petah Tikvah man Police are calling on the public to aid in locating Menachem Noach, 51, from Petah Tikvah, last seen in Ramat Gan. ► ◄ Last Briefs